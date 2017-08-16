Officials: 4-alarm house fire in Ladue caused by lightning strike

Firefighters respond to a house fire that's believed to have been caused by lightning.

LADUE, MO. - A lightning strike is believed to be the cause of a four-alarm fire in Ladue late Wednesday afternoon.

According to Ladue Fire Chief Steven Lynn, the first alarm went out around 4:45 p.m. for a home located on Overhills Dr.

Lynn said it appears lightning hit the back of the house, causing flames to quickly spread from the basement, through the first and second floors and into the roof.

He said the rapid progression of the fire and the damage inside caused a threat to firefighter safety initially.

“We had a compromised first floor, so at one point we had to back everyone out because the fire had come through the first floor,” Lynn said.

In all, at least 10 different fire departments responded to the scene. They eventually transitioned back to an offense attack to bring the fire under control, Lynn said.

He said three additional alarms were called out because of the wet weather conditions, the size of the house and the narrow roads in the neighborhood.

“We’re looking at probably a 14,000 sq. ft. home not counting the basement,” Lynn said.

At the time of the lightning strike, multiple people were home, but managed to safely self-evacuate in time.

Brian Baker, one of the homeowners, said his wife and children remembered hearing their fire alarms go off before discovering the flames.

“It’s hard to believe. Those things often go off and you never know if it’s really true. But it really was, so they all got out safe and sound,” Baker said.

He said he hadn’t been allowed to go inside the home yet, but from what he could tell from the outside, “it’s a mess.”

Baker said possessions can be replaced, and that he’s happy his family is safe.

Between insurance and friends and family, he said he’s not worried about finding a place to stay until the home is repaired.

