Officials investigating body found in Cahokia

Metro East officials are investigating the discovery of a body in Illinois Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, a person cutting wood in an area east of Route 3 and south of Cahokia, Ill., located a body in a heavily wooded area.

According to a release by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the body appeared to have been there for quite some time and was decomposed. At the time of reporting, officials have yet to positively ID the body.

Officials said that the victim may be a male based on the clothing found on the scene.

An autopsy will not be performed until next week. No cause of death was immediately announced.

As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

