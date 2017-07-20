KSDK
1 suspect shot in north St. Louis officer-involved shooting

A heavy police presence is on scene, but no information has been made available.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 10:16 PM. CDT July 20, 2017

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating an officer-involved in north St. Louis.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 6100 block of Laura Avenue and Goodfellow in Walnut Park West for an officer-involved shooting. According to police, one suspect was shot. No officers were injured during the incident.

Condition was not given for either the suspect or officers.

 

