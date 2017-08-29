One dead in double shooting in north St. Louis

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after one man was killed and another was rushed to the hospital after a double shooting in the West End neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Belt Avenue Tuesday afternoon. When police arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds.

A spokesman for the St. Louis Fire Department said one of the victims was dead on the scene of the shooting and the other was transported to the hospital. The condition of the second victim was not available.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

