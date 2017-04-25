One dead in retirement community fire in north county

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

One person died after a fire at a retirement facility in north St. Louis Tuesday.

Police said an 85-year-old woman was found in her second floor apartment.

Police said they responded to Bethesda Village North Retirement Community on Village North Drive at around 6:10 Tuesday evening. The fire was in just one apartment where the woman was found dead.

The fire is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, Crime Scene Unit, and the Arson and Explosives Unit.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

