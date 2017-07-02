One of the largest Fourth of July celebrations kicks off in STL

ST. LOUIS - One of the largest Fourth of July celebrations in the county will take place right here in St. Louis. Fair St. Louis kicks off three days of live music, tasty food and rides Sunday.

Throughout the day Saturday, caterers unloaded trucks full of supplies.

"It's pretty extensive," said Shawn Putman, the owner of Bayou Seasoning and Catering. Putman said he begins preparations a week before the fair. Then, two days before the event kicks off,

is when he starts bringing over the food and supplies.

"We probably go through say maybe a couple thousand pounds of food," Putman said.

Many of the vendors and caterers say the day before is the time to work out any kinks and then also do whatever food prep is necessary.

"Making sure that the front area is stocked the entire time because we you run out of one thing and that sets you back quite a bit," said Christin Rakers, who is working with Trans Concessions.

Right next door, along Art Hill, deliveries began on Monday of this week, with the main stage arriving on Wednesday.

"We had a big dry run today," said Vice General Chairman of Fair St Louis, David Estes.

"So, we'll do a sound check. We'll do a video check on the main stage...and most our entertainment on Lagoon Drive that is in."

In addition to a team of leaders, it takes 500 volunteers to help things run smoothly. Plus, 26 different food vendors, 7 beverage stations and musical headlines every night. Not to mention, interactive games and rides, including a slingshot, which soars 200 feet in to the air in 1.2 seconds.

"This is the best birthday party in the country," Estes said.

For many, Fair St. Louis, is a long-standing family tradition.

"We have a boat load of civic pride in St. Louis and I cant think of a better place to be," Estes said.

"This is just kind of a tradition even for me as a little kid," Putman said. "I remember coming down to the firework celebration."

Doors open Sunday at 1 p.m. fireworks start at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

