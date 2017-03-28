KSDK
Close

One shot by security guard at Canfield Green Apartments

KSDK Staff , KSDK 7:50 PM. CDT March 28, 2017

FERGUSON, MO. - A male was shot by a security guard at the Canifeld Green Apartments in Ferguson Tuesday night.

A police source confirmed to 5 On Your Side's Jacob Long that the victim was shot at the apartment complex a little before 7 p.m. by an apartment security guard. The source said said the victim was alert and talking.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories