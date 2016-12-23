Operation Blue Christmas aids police families

Danie Lydon was diagnosed with Lupus, but she's not letting her medical issues stop her from collecting gifts and donations to help the families of police officers during the holiday season. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Helping the families of the men and women who lay their lives on the lines, that's what one woman is doing this holiday season one Christmas gift at a time.

Danielle Lydon is the wife of an Overland Police Detective. She has been collecting gifts and donations for a bout a dozen police families each year for the past five years as part of Operation Blue Christmas Missouri.

She plans on expanding Operation Blue Christmas to help out all kinds of first responders and she's looking for volunteers to help with the cause.

Lydon plans is currently establishing a board of directors for Operation Blue Christmas as well.

If you would like more information on the organization, send an email to OperationBlueChristmasMO@gmail.com.