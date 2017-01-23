Organizers to hold public NGA meeting Monday

NGA Logo (Photo: AP/File, Custom, Custom)

The organizers of Project Connect will hold a public meeting on the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency West headquarters to be built in St. Louis.

At the meeting, residents can learn about Project Connect's progress to get an update on the site's preparation for the NGA and have a chance to give input on the process.

Project Connect is the action plan for the future headquarters being developed by area leaders and residents to make sure the project includes neighborhood revitalization, transportation, and other re-development efforts.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 Monday night at the Vashon High School auditorium.

