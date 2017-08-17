Clear The Shelters: Pet adoption fees waived, reduced on Saturday

ST LOUIS - 5 On Your Side is excited to team up with four area animal shelters in the St. Louis area on a first-of-its-kind pet adoption event in our area called Clear the Shelters.

On Saturday, August 19, 2017 this a ground-breaking, community-driven initiative seeks to match deserving animals with loving and permanent homes.

Participating shelters in the St. Louis area this year include the APA, Humane Society of Missouri, Helping Strays of Monroe County, and Stray Rescue - all be offering no-cost or reduced fee adoptions.

Area residents who are looking to adopt an animal are encouraged to help Clear the Shelters by visiting one of these shelters on or before that date.

The St. Louis area shelters join groups across the country for the third year of Clear the Shelters event which comes after last year’s highly successful effort resulting in nearly 20,000 animals finding new homes in one single day, and 53,000 including the three weeks leading up to the event.

The Clear the Shelters initiative was expanded nationally after it first launched in 2014 in the Dallas-Fort Worth market as a partnership between KXAS, KXTX, and dozens of North Texas animal shelters. The effort from 2014 resulted in more than 2,200 animals being adopted in one day, the most adopted in one day in North Texas.

For more information about the Clear the Shelters event, visit ClearTheShelters.com. You can also follow the effort on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram by using the hashtag #ClearTheShelters.

