Overnight fire causes damage to St. Charles hotel

ST. CHARLES, MO. - An overnight fire caused more than 50 people to evacuate from a St. Charles hotel.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at InTown Suites.

At least six rooms were damaged and were occupied by guests.

Officials believe the fire started at the base of the building and extended to the attic. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

No one was seriously injured.

