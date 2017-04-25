KSDK
Overnight fire causes damage to St. Charles hotel

A fire broke out at a hotel in St. Charles, forcing everyone inside to evacuate the building.

Ashley Cole , KSDK 6:29 AM. CDT April 25, 2017

ST. CHARLES, MO. - An overnight fire caused more than 50 people to evacuate from a St. Charles hotel.

The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at InTown Suites.

At least six rooms were damaged and were occupied by guests.

Officials believe the fire started at the base of the building and extended to the attic. It’s unclear what caused the fire.

No one was seriously injured.

