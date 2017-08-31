Paralyzed offier gets first look at plans for new home

Kirkwood-based Schaub+Srote is designing the house for free. Architects unveiled the plans Thursday for a fully accessible smart home allowing him easy access to the kitchen, bathrooms and the basement. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

A former Rock HIll Police officer wounded in the line of duty, is getting his first look at a specially designed handicap-accessible home.

Matt Crosby was shot and paralyzed while responding to a domestic call seven years ago. His parents said every-day tasks have been a challenge for him since the incident. They said this new home will offer him freedom.

Kirkwood-based Schaub+Srote is designing the house for free. Architects unveiled the plans Thursday for a fully accessible smart home allowing him easy access to the kitchen, bathrooms and the basement.

The house is being paid for entirely through donations. An Ellisville police officer kicked off fundraising efforts earlier this year with a dining out event.

Organizers are still looking for more money and building materials. Anyone who wants to donate can visit CrosbyCrew.org.

