Parents concerned about religious group's sex ed curriculum in public schools

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Sally Hunt is part of a group of parents trying to shed light on a particular sex education program in public schools.

“As a parent, it is very offensive and concerning,” Hunt said. “I think this curriculum is harmful to kids.”

The program is called Best Choice. It is run by ThriVe, a religious pro-life organization. Earlier this month, the Francis Howell School District decided to stop using the program, and the Parkway School District put it on hold.

Parents say Best Choice does not provide enough education about safe sex practices, and focuses mostly on abstinence.

“It's very concerning because we have a duty to encourage usage of condoms if kids are going to be sexually active,” said Hunt, whose children attend Parkway schools “As you know, children will be sexually active whether you want them to or not.”

The program is still in place in other public districts. Five On Your Side found out that Bayless, Lindbergh, Fort Zumwalt and St. Charles plan to review the use of ThriVe’s Best Choice. None of those districts have made a decision yet.

Another group is taking the issue of sex education a step further. Caleb-Michael Files has started Missourians for Comprehensive Sex Education. Files said the conversations about ThriVe have inspired him to make sure all Missouri public school students have access to quality sex education.

Tuesday night, the MCSE hosted an open meeting about how to improve sex education.

“We are all stakeholders in our community,” Files said. “It's a problem for public health when we don't have these conversations.”

ThriVe President Bridget VanMeans sent a statement to Five On Your Side, which said, in part:

“The behavior and comportment of our detractors display a contempt for abstinence education … As a group of skilled, well respected, credentialed professionals, the Best Choice program provides thoughtfully developed education, powerful options for life mapping and medical information that is accurate, fully compliant with state law and aligned with recognized experts in our field.”

