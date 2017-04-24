Parents of 7-year-old hit, killed by car want driver held accountable

St. Louis Police said Demond Moorehead, 7, was riding his bike out of an alley Sunday night when a woman driving a red Jeep Commander struck and killed him. (Photo: Family photo, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The family of a young child who was hit and killed while riding his bike says the person responsible needs to be held accountable.

“I want justice for him. That’s all I ask so my heart can have peace,” said Johnika Davis.

Davis is the mother of Demond Moorehead, 7.

St. Louis Police said Moorehead was riding his bike out of an alley Sunday night when a woman driving a red Jeep Commander struck and killed him.

It all happened in south St. Louis near Michigan and Schirmer.

“I heard a loud screeching noise. Then I heard the bike dragging. It just made me let. I ran outside and saw the little boy laying in the street,” said neighbor Corina LaChance.

LaChance said Moorehead often rode his bike in the area with other kids.

She said witnesses rushed to help save him right after the crash. “Several people were trying to call 911. I personally saw two people who were trying to do CPR.”

According to Moorehead’s father, Jimmie Moorehead, the first grader from Rogers Elementary in the Mehlville School District was a lovable child who wanted to be just like him.

“He wanted to be just like his dad. I work on cars. And he wanted to, too. But I always told him he wasn’t old enough yet,” Moorehead recalled.

He said he had just seen his son at home right before his death.

“He said he was going to ride his bike and play with the other kids. It wasn’t but seconds later before his cousin ran inside and said they ran him over,” Moorehead said.

Now, he said he can’t help but feel guilty that he wasn’t there to better protect his son.

Moorehead said crying, “That’s my heart. That’s my little man. And he’s gone. I’m his savior. I’m supposed to be there to protect him. I don’t wish this pain on no parent.”

On Monday, family members were spotted leaving messages of love at a small memorial left on the scene.

Cousins Deanna and Breanna Moore echoed the family’s sentiments that the driver of the Jeep ought to be in handcuffs.

“Nobody deserved this. He was just a little boy. His life was robbed from him,” Deanna said.

“Everybody is missing him. It was very tragic and very unexpected,” Breanna added.

Police said on scene they believe the boy’s death is a tragic accident, but later added that the incident is still under investigation.

No information has been released about the driver. Investigators said she did stay on scene and cooperated.

A vigil is planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the site. The family has also set up a Go Fund Me page to help with funeral expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/MyAngelMyDemond

