Parents turn personal tragedy into life-saving effort for others

A local family is turning their personal tragedy into a life-saving effort for others.

Beth and Art Deno are the founders of the new non-profit group ACPD. The group is named after their son, Austin Christopher Paul Deno, who died in June of 2016 of a prescription pill overdose.

After their son passed away, the Denos made it their mission to help other families by supplying information and raising money to get people dealing with opioid addiction into treatment.

“We honor our son, but we fight for everybody out there that's going through this. And if we can save one life it's worth it,” said Art Deno.

“At this point people need to speak about it because that’s the only way you’re going to get it to stop,” added Beth Deno.

The Denos want parents of people battling addiction to know resources are available that can change their lives for the better.

You can find the ACPD group on Facebook.

© 2017 KSDK-TV