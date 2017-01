Parkway students head to DC for Trump inauguration (Photo: Parkway students head to DC for Trump inauguration, KSDK)

CHESTERFIELD, MO. - Seventy-five students and 15 chaperones from the Parkway School District left from Parkway Central High School on Tuesday night for a non-stop trip to Washington, D.C. to witness the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

