ST. LOUIS, MO. - The St. Louis Blues' quest for the Stanley Cup continued in 1993 as construction for a new building began.

It amplified with the hiring of Mike Keenan and the trade for The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, intensified in the new millennium under the Bill Laurie ownership and coach Joel Quenneville, and then waned when Laurie's departure nearly caused the franchise to fold (again).

Yet, local ownership came to the rescue and the pursuit of that elusive prize continues on. Along the way, memorable stories took place, noteworthy players came and went, and the fan base only strengthened their love and passion for this franchise. It's all captured in Part Two of "50 Years of the Blues: Moments and Memories."

Part one: 50 years of the Blues

