Parts of Scott AFB evacuated for suspicious package, bomb threat

Parts of Scott Air Force Base have been evacuated Monday after a bomb threat and suspicious package incident on the campus.

According to a press release from Scott Air Force Base, fire, security forces and explosive ordinance teams responded to a bomb threat at the 375th Medical Clinic building Monday afternoon. The threat was received at around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

The medical clinic building and all buildings within 500 feet of the building were evacuated. All buildings within 1500 feet were asked to "shelter in place," but have since been cleared to resume normal activity. The clinic was still being investigated as of 5:15.

First responders also reported to the area near the James Gym for a report of two suspicious bags. The bags were cleared by the Air Force Explosive Ordinance Disposal team at around 4, and later claimed by a member of the facility..

Webster University classes held on Scott Air Force Base have been canceled for Monday night, a post on the school's website said.

The investigation is ongoing.

