Dogtown tavern celebrates 75 years

The Pat Connolly Tavern (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A Dogtown bar is celebrating a milestone. The Pat Connolly Tavern has been in business for 75 years.

It sits on the corner of Oakland and Tamm. Patrick Connolly opened the tavern in 1942.

It's changed ownership throughout the years. In 1959, Connolly sold the tavern. The bar was known as McDermott's in the '60s and '70s.

The Connolly family took over again in the '80s. It's now being run by the third generation.

The neon Budweiser sign on the front of the building dates back to the 1950s.

(© 2017 KSDK)