Pattonville High School students protest during school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - Dozens of Pattonville High School students held sit-ins during lunch periods Tuesday. Photos of the signs some students held are circulating online, one sign reads "racism lives in Pattonville."

A parent, who didn't want to be identified, says the protest made her son feel uncomfortable.

"We're not racist in Pattonville," she said. "He's upset because he's not like that. He has friends of all spectrums."

She opposes the district's decision to allow protests during school. A Pattonville alumna, who also didn't want to be identified, agrees.

"The protesting seems like it's destroying our city right now so to let kids hold up signs in school just to add to that just doesn't seem like a good idea," she said.

Meanwhile, on social media, some parents said they support the students because they protested in a peaceful manner. Pattonville Superintendent Mike Fulton says it's important to allow students who feel there's racial discrimination against them to voice their concerns.

"We need to make sure and work with that person or persons to make them as comfortable in the environment as we can," Fulton said.

He says Tuesday's sit-ins were "more impromptu" and student-led. Moving forward, he says, planning will be key.

"We worked with a group of student leaders to plan something that would be appropriate," he said.

That something will be a "gathering" scheduled for around 9 a.m. Thursday.

"This is something that students can choose to do," Fulton said.

But some parents worry kids will face problems for not participating.

"That they're going to get beaten up, that they're going to chase them after school, that they're going to be constantly bullied," one parent said.

"Any student that feels they may have experienced that, they need to report that to administrators," Fulton said.

Fulton sent a letter to parents describing how the district is handling this situation. He says Thursday’s gathering will be held during what's normally an advisory period. Some parents say they feel a community meeting held outside school hours would be more appropriate.

