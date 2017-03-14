KSDK
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle

Associated Press , KSDK 11:38 AM. CDT March 14, 2017

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle.

Police did not immediately identify the victim, a man who died at the scene Monday night in north St. Louis. It happened at the intersection of Union and Cote Brilliante around 7:18 p.m.

Police say the vehicle's driver reported that he had a green light at the intersection when the pedestrian walked onto the road. The driver, a 28-year-old man in a Ford Mustang, stayed on the scene.

There was no immediate word about any arrests or charges.

