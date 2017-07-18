KSDK
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle along Manchester

KSDK 2:59 PM. CDT July 18, 2017

ST. LOUIS - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon along Manchester and Blase Avenue.

No other details have been released. This is a developing story, check back for details.

