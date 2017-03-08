Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, WB I-270 at Old Halls Ferry closed

NORTH COUNTY, MO. - WB I-270 at Old Halls Ferry has been shut down after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle.

It happened just after 5 a.m. east of Old Halls Ferry. It’s unclear how long crews will keep it closed for. Motorists should use Route 367 or Riverview as an alternative route.

This story is developing and will be updated as we receive more information.

TRAFFIC ALERT: N County & IL drivers you may have a traffic nightmare w WBi270 CLOSED. Here r alt routes #KSDK pic.twitter.com/AXjJzqhr2A — Garry Seith KSDK (@gpseith) March 8, 2017

