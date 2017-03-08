KSDK
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle, WB I-270 at Old Halls Ferry closed

KSDK 6:38 AM. CST March 08, 2017

NORTH COUNTY, MO. - WB I-270 at Old Halls Ferry has been shut down after a person was fatally struck by a vehicle.

It happened just after 5 a.m. east of Old Halls Ferry. It’s unclear how long crews will keep it closed for. Motorists should use Route 367 or Riverview as an alternative route.

 

This story is developing and will be updated as we receive more information. 

 

