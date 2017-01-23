Pedestrian killed in Monday evening crash

ST. LOUIS - Police said they are investigating after a man was hit and killed in crash on North Kingshighway Boulevard Monday evening.
Police received a call to the intersection of N. Kingshighway and Vernon Avenue for the crash at 5:46. When they arrived, they found the man struck by a car. He was declared dead on the scene.
Accident reconstruction crews were requested to the scene to investigate.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
(© 2017 KSDK)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs