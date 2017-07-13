Pedestrian struck by car in Clayton

File photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

CLAYTON, MO. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Clayton Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred around noon on the 100 block of North Meramec where the pedestrian was trying to cross the street. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

Police haven’t released the victim’s condition, but say it is a ‘very serious’ accident.

No other details have been released.

