Pedestrian struck, killed on I-70, WB lanes closed

Police closed the westbound lanes on Interstate 70 near Bryan Road to investigate after a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Al Nothum said a pedestrian was struck and killed, and MoDOT posted a traffic alert on Twitter just before 6:20 p.m.
Upgrade: ACCIDENT I-70 WB @ PAST BRYAN RD USE ALT ROUTE (St Charles,MO)— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) February 1, 2017
A spokesman for the O'Fallon Police Department said it should take several hours to clear the scene.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
