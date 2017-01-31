KSDK
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-70, WB lanes closed

Sam Clancy, KSDK 6:48 PM. CST January 31, 2017

Police closed the westbound lanes on Interstate 70 near Bryan Road to investigate after a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Al Nothum said a pedestrian was struck and killed, and MoDOT posted a traffic alert on Twitter just before 6:20 p.m.

A spokesman for the O'Fallon Police Department said it should take several hours to clear the scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

 

