People in 10 condos displaced after fire

Fire generic (Photo: Photos.com, Custom)

Residents from 10 condos may be looking for a new place to live after a fire in St. Charles County Monday afternoon.

Cottleville firefighters responded to the Meadow Ridge condos and found flames shooting through the roof of a third story condo.

They said the flames spread to an attic.

That made their jobs more difficult but they did keep the flames limited to one condo.

Firefighters say no one was injured, but the fire has displaced people living in 10 condos.

