KSDK
Close

Person of interest sought in Moline Acres murder investigation

KSDK 12:27 PM. CDT April 10, 2017

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police are looking for a person of interest in a Moline Acres murder investigation.

On March 27, Darrikus Tipler, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on the 2300 Block of Chambers Road. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.


The person of interest in these photos was last seen driving a silver four-door passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories