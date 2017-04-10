ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police are looking for a person of interest in a Moline Acres murder investigation.

On March 27, Darrikus Tipler, 36, was found with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on the 2300 Block of Chambers Road. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.





The person of interest in these photos was last seen driving a silver four-door passenger vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

