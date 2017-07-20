PGA athletes game plan to beat the heat

ST. ALBANS, MO. - Anyone outside for long periods of time in this week's extreme heat needs to have a game plan.

5 On Your Side caught up with athletes at the PGA Junior Girls Tournament at St. Albans Country Club. Throughout the competition, an on-site meteorologist monitored temperature, taking in to account several factors.

"The wet bulb globe is a temperature that takes into account the heat, the humidity, the wind speeds, the sun angle, cloud cover, everything and so it's really more of an index of gauging heat on the body,” explained Brad Nelson, the PGA meteorologist.

Additionally, players had access to ice-cold towels, snacks, and coolers filled with Gatorade and water. Boles Fire District and Meremac EMS personnel were on site in case anyone was in need of medical attention.

Competitors said one of the most challenging parts of playing in the heat is maintaining a solid grip.

"You have to dry your hands before you hit the shot,” explained Morgan Goldstein, one of the roughly 70 participants, who took part in round three of the tournament Thursday afternoon. “Otherwise your club could slip and you could hit an errant shot."

Many carried reflective umbrellas with them as they walked to and from stations.

"And always hydrating,” said Sarah Willis, another participant in the PGA tournament. “We drink probably a bottle of water per hole, which is a bottle of water every 20 minutes."

The on-site meteorologist tells five on your side that, luckily, there was a bit of a breeze Thursday. He said even with high temperatures, a 10-to-12 mile air movement is a big help and will make a difference as players go into their fourth and final round on Friday.

© 2017 KSDK-TV