Pilot uninjured after rough landing at Spirit airport

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

The pilot of a single-engine airplane is uninjured after a plane tipped to its side while landing at a suburban St. Louis airport.

The incident happened Monday at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, Missouri. TV footage showed the plane sitting sideways on the runway with a wing tip on the ground.

The name of the pilot has not been released.

Airport director John Bales says the plane caught a gust of wind as the pilot was landing, causing it to tip. The pilot did not require medical attention.

