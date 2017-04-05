Plans for $55M sports complex announced for Chesterfield Valley

KSDK - There will soon be more opportunities for young athletes in our area to play. Today, the Baseball and Softball Education Foundation (BASE) will unveil plans for a $55 million, 74-plus-acre sports complex in the Chesterfield Valley.

The POWERplex will include dual-sport domes, multiple turfed fields, and education facilities aimed at attracting traveling youth and amateur sports teams from across the country.

The facility will be located along North Outer 40 Road in the Chesterfield Valley. Officials say it will complement the existing athletic complex fields in the area.

St. Louis Cardinals Manager Mike Matheny is the lead ambassador for the project.

"This isn't just a sports megaplex," said Matheny. "A major component will be the Sinquefield Center for Human Development, a state-of-the-art education facility where thousands of young athletes will receive BASE training."

According to the press release, the first 50-plus-acres phase of POWERplex will include:

• A 225,000-square-foot, climate-controlled dome with two fields and 12 hardcourts

• A 165,000-square-foot, temporary (winter use) dome covering two turfed fields

• A 2,500-seat stadium with three adjacent artificial turf fields

• The Youth Partnership Center - a non-profit small business incubator for sports and youth-focused organizations

• The Sinquefield Center for Human Development featuring a state-of-the-art theatre and high-tech classrooms for lectures, presentations, interactive video conferencing, break-out meetings and team meeting space

• No public subsidies are forecasted for the campus development. All sports facilities will be financed through private investment, community philanthropy and traditional lending sources.

• Phase two of the POWERplex is an additional 24 acres forecasted for development in 2020.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is in support for the project.

"We are lagging behind other cities in our youth sports facilities," said Stenger. "As a result, we lose millions of dollars in revenue every year to other destinations including Indianapolis, Memphis, Kansas City and even Peoria."

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

