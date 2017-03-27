Plans revealed to renovate Alton Square Mall

It's a possible shot in the arm for a local shopping mall. But it will likely come at a cost to area residents.

5 On Your Side got ahold of plans Monday to revitalize the Alton square mall. They include adding a movie theater as well as demolishing the now empty Macy's store. It's a renovation shoppers and Alton’s mayor say is long overdue.

The Alton Square Mall, like many others across the country, is past its prime. Right now the upper floor is mostly empty. And the Macy's store closed its doors there a few weeks ago.

“There's really not a lot to offer at the mall right now,” said shopper Pat Reed. “I have to drive around 45 minutes to really go shopping at a regular mall.”

But rather than seeing another failed retail space, the owners of the mall and Alton’s mayor see opportunity.

“I don't think the mall's seen a renovation like this since it was built,” said Mayor Brant Walker.

The plans by Atlanta-based mall owner Hull Property Group also call for the addition of standalone stores as well as a restaurant and coffee shop where the old Macy's location currently stands. Smaller stores on the mall’s second level will be relocated to the first level to better fill that space and make way for three large retailers above.

“I'd hate to see this place go down. I want to see it expand,” said shopper Butch Davis.

“People like coffee shops, so I think that's probably one thing that will go over real good,” added Pat Scoggins.

Financing the project will likely take a large investment from the mall's owners as well as local tax dollars.

The question for some is: Why spend money on a business model some consider to be out dated? Mayor Brant Walker says Alton’s situation is a little different. The city’s overall retail numbers climbed from $481 million in 2013 to $515 million in 2015. Those numbers include the mall.

“I think there's still a certain segment of the market, or a big segment of it, that actually still likes to go out and see it, feel, touch it, try it one before they buy,” said Walker.

Shopper John Scoggins said he doesn't mind his taxes going toward the project.

“As long as it's a reasonable amount,” said Scoggins.

“Do it the right way. That's my main concern,” added Butch Davis.

5 On Your Side asked Mayor Walker for specifics on how much tax money might be needed to make the renovation happen. He said at this point it's still too early to tell. The numbers should be firmed up in the coming weeks.

