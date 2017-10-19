Polcie looking for persons of interest in gas station shooting

ST. LOUIS - Police are looking for the public's help identifying two persons of interest in connection with a gas station shooting that left one dead and another critically injured Wednesday night.

According to a press release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Shell station on the 3900 block of S. Grand.

Police said a large group got into an argument which escalated to gunshots, leaving a 28-year-old man dead and a 26-year-old man in critical condition. The 26-year-old was taken to the hospital by a friend. The victim was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police are now looking for two persons of interest and a car of interest in this case. Anyone who recognizes the car or the people is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-8477.

Photos: Police looking for persons of interest in gas station shooting

© 2017 KSDK-TV