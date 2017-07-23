St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Homicide detectives are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed near Lafayette Square Sunday evening.

Police said they were called to the 1400 block of Kealty Lane Sunday at around 5:45 where they found the boy shot in the head. He was neither conscious nor breathing when police arrived. He died a short time later.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2017 KSDK-TV