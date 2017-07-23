ST. LOUIS - Homicide detectives are investigating after a 10-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed near Lafayette Square Sunday evening.
Police said they were called to the 1400 block of Kealty Lane Sunday at around 5:45 where they found the boy shot in the head. He was neither conscious nor breathing when police arrived. He died a short time later.
Homicide detectives were called in to investigate.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
