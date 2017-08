Charles Joshway (Photo: St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, Custom)

A wanted burglar and car thief is now off the streets in St. Clair County.

Charles Joshway Jr. is facing charges for multiple burglaries.

They believe he may be responsible for stealing or breaking into several cars in the Signal Hill and Villas Hills areas.

Deputies arrested him Tuesday after a homeowner confronted Joshway in a driveway.

