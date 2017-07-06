Police attempting to identify man who exposed himself at St. Peters' park

Police attempting to identify man who exposed himself at a St. Peter's park (Photo: Sudowoodo, Custom)

ST PETERS, MO. - The St. Peters Police Department is asking the public's help to identify a man who reportedly exposed himself to a woman..

The indecent exposure was reported to police around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the man was walking around Sports Center Park, 7 N. Service Road, naked. The male suspect exposed himself to a female in the area.

He left before police arrived, so investigators were not able to identify him yet.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, around 45 to 50 years old, with light brown/greyish hair.

The vehicle is described as a full size green pick-up truck with a silver and red sticker on the tailgate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222 or the anonymous Crime Solvers Hotline at 636-278-1000.

© 2017 KSDK-TV