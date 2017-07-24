Police ID passenger fatally shot by taxi driver in ‘self-defense'

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - An investigation is underway after police say a taxi driver shot and killed a man in self-defense while driving on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police responded to the area of eastbound I-70, west for Jennings Station Road on a call of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a 48-year-old man fatally shot in the back seat of a taxi minivan. He's been identified as Ahmad Saramah of St. Louis.

A 70-year-old taxi driver was taken into custody at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The taxi driver told police an altercation occurred with the man while driving westbound on I-70 and in fear for his life, he shot the victim in self-defense.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

© 2017 KSDK-TV