Police identify man killed by speeding car

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - 20-year-old D'wayne Watson will be remembered as many things; an engineering student attending college, a brother, and a loving son.

"I will forever miss and love him and everything I do now is for him, because he didn't get the chance to live the life he was supposed to live, and he didn't get to show people what he was made of," said sister Angel Watson on Saturday. "That's all he wanted was positive vibes, because this is a cruel world. […] He was my everything. And... yesterday, half of me left this earth, and I just don't know what to do now."

Police announced second-degree murder charges Saturday against 19-year-old old Demetric Loyd.

They said they were trying to pull over a speeding vehicle on New Halls Ferry when the driver fled.

Police shut off their lights, but the driver kept going.

Eventually, Loyd struck the car D'Wayne was in with a friend, killing D’Wayne, and critically injuring his friend, who remained hospitalized in critical condition as of Saturday night.

"It didn't seem real, it still don't seem real. Seems like I'm just in a really bad dream." Said mother Ebony Minner on Saturday. "I don't hate the young man that did it, I don't dislike him or anything, I just pray for him, and that he thinks about the actions that he's done."

In mourning, his family is hopeful that everyone involved can take D'wayne's spirit to heart.

"I can hear him saying, momma, stop crying. It's okay, momma it's okay." His mother said.

"Even though he's no longer with us, his energy will live forever through me, his sister, his mom." Loyd said.

On August 2, Watson's family is planning a candlelight vigil at the crash site to celebrate his life. They said everyone is welcome.

