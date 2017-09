Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County police are currently in a standoff with a person who is barricaded inside a south St. Louis County home.

Police say the man is armed. Roads near the 4600 block of Mattis may be restricted until the scene is clear.

No other details have been made available.

