Police investigate bomb threat at STL Jewish Community Center

ST LOUIS COUNTY, MO. - Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made to the St. Louis Jewish Community Center in Creve Coeur Wednesday morning.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, the St. Louis Jewish Community Center and others in other states received a threat this morning. Police responded at 9 a.m. after it was reported that an email was sent to the JCC sometime Tuesday night. Officers were also send to the Chesterfield location as a precaution.

The investigation has been turned over to the FBI.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger released the following statement,

“Continued threats and harassment toward our Jewish Community cannot be tolerated. We are committed to a responsive and responsible government that promotes tolerance, understanding and inclusiveness. There is no place for this reprehensible conduct in St. Louis County. St. Louis County Police have turned over the investigation to the FBI."

5 On Your Side has a crew at the scene and will provide more information as we get it.

This is the second bomb threat of the year for the JCC in St. Louis County. In January, police investigated a bomb threat at the STL JCC. The center was evacuated and the threat was not found to be credible.

Earlier this month, a St. Louis man was arrested in connection to at least eight Jewish Community Centers across the country, however, Juan Thompson has not been identified as a suspect in the St. Louis case. He's set to appear in court Wednesday.

