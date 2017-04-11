Police investigate suspicious death at retirement facility

Police on scene of a suspicious death on the 6300 Block of Michigan Avenue

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was found dead inside the Carondelet Retirement facility.

The unidentified man was found inside his room unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The retirement facility is located on the 6800 Block of Michigan Avenue.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident is as a suspicious sudden death.

No other details have been released.



