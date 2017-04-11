KSDK
Police investigate suspicious death at retirement facility

KSDK 11:12 AM. CDT April 11, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was found dead inside the Carondelet Retirement facility.

The unidentified man was found inside his room unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The retirement facility is located on the 6800 Block of Michigan Avenue. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident is as a suspicious sudden death.

No other details have been released.
 

