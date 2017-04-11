Police investigate suspicious death at retirement facility

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a 44-year-old man was found dead inside the Carondelet Retirement facility.
The unidentified man was found inside his room unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The retirement facility is located on the 6800 Block of Michigan Avenue.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident is as a suspicious sudden death.
No other details have been released.
