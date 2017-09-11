Police investigating after man posing as worker caught on camera

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A suspicious man posing as some kind of professional employee was caught on camera trying to break into a north county house for the second time Saturday. Police are now trying to figure out if he's stopped by more homes in the same area.

Video of the suspicious man with a badge was first captured while he stopped by Jay Davis' home on Aug. 31. He was caught appearing to shake a door handle of a house in the 100 block of August Place in unincorporated St. Louis County.

He has not been charged or listed as a suspect of a crime, so we have blurred his face.

Davis and his family thought the man might have been an employee of some kind the first time.

Then, on Saturday, they saw him on surveillance video again, trying to get into their home. The video was recorded at 10:25 in the morning. This time, the man is seen covering the surveillance camera with tape before shaking their door handle.

Davis said he was shocked.

“It makes me wonder why," he said. "You come one time then you come again with tape in your hand and then you put it over our alarm system that you obviously have knowledge of.”

As of now, police and the neighbors have no idea who the suspicious man is or if he has stopped by more homes. Anyone noticing suspicious activity in the area is asked to call police.

© 2017 KSDK-TV