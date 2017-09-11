1-year-old dies after possibly being left in car, police say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police said 1-year-old boy died Monday after possibly being left in a car for an extended period of time.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, they responded to the parking lot of the Casa Dia Montessori School on the 600 block of Kinswood Lane. When they arrived, they found the 1-year-old boy unresponsive.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police said the boy may have been left in the car for an extended period of time.

The death is being investigated by the St. Louis County's Crimes Against Persons Bureau. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

