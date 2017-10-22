Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash near Collinsville

Illinois State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash late Saturday night.
Police said the pedestrian was walking on Illinois Route 159 near Tanglewood Parkway at around 11:30 when a driver struck and killed the pedestrian.
Police said the driver of the car called police and stayed on scene.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
