Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash near Collinsville

Illinois State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash late Saturday night.

Police said the pedestrian was walking on Illinois Route 159 near Tanglewood Parkway at around 11:30 when a driver struck and killed the pedestrian.

Police said the driver of the car called police and stayed on scene.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

