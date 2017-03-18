Police investigating north STL Aldi shooting

The scene at an Aldi's in north St. Louis Saturday night. (Photo: Bob Hoehn)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal confrontation between an area grocery store security guard and an unidentified suspect.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers were called out to the Aldi's on the 3600 block of Natural Bridge. Upon arrival, police discovered an Aldi security guard reportedly fired two shots at a man on property site. The suspect was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other details were immediately given.

