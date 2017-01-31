Police investigating infant death in Madison County

File photo. (Photo: Scott Olson)

The Madison County Sheriff's Office started an investigation after an infant died Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, first responders were called to a home in New Douglas, Illinois, at around 5:15 Tuesday morning for an infant who was not breathing.

Emergency Medical Personnel arrived in minutes and began CPR, but the baby could not be saved.

Madison County Sheriff's Deputies and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services officials were assigned to the investigation. The release said the cause of death in under investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled.

As of this writing, the investigation was ongoing.

