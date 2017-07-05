Police investigating infant death in Wentzville

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

Police are investigating after an infant died Wednesday.

Major Paul West of the Wentzville Police Department said they are investigating after an infant died in the 300 block of Aspen Creek.

West said the investigation is in its preliminary stages. They have not ruled the death suspicious but said they will have more information after an autopsy is completed Thursday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

