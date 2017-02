St. Louis Metropolitan Police (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Homicide detectives are investigating after a male inmate was found dead inside a single holding cell Thursday.

A request for an evidence unit to the 2000 block of Tucker Boulevard came out at around 4:40 Thursday afternoon.

Police said the man was found in his cell with no signs of trauma.

The investigation is onging.

