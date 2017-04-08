1 suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

NORTH ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 4700 block of Vernon. According to Police Chief Sam Dotson, Special Operations officers were patrolling a high-crime neighborhood as part of their hotspot policing effort.

Officers located a vehicle acting suspicious and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver got away. The department’s helicopter was in the air as part of its routine patrol, and was able to track the vehicle, allowing police to avoid a high-speed pursuit. Eventually, officers were able to stop the car with spike strips.

After the vehicle came to a stop, police say the suspect got out and ran. As officers followed, the suspect reportedly pulled out a pistol and pointed it at officers. The two officers who were following him fired shots, striking him once or twice in the leg. Police say the suspect has been convicted of two felonies in the past, making it illegal for him to be in possession of a gun.

Neither officer was injured during the incident.

“It really goes to show the availability of guns, that criminals have the ability to get guns, and their willingness to point them at police officers. It shows that our officers are in the neighborhood, doing the right job, looking for individuals, focused in the right areas,” said Dotson.

Two other people were in the vehicle with the suspect and were taken in for questioning.

