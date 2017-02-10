Police investigating shooting on Aldi parking lot in Jennings

Police were sent to the scene of a shooting at a grocery store parking lot in Jennings, Missouri, Friday night.
The shooting happened on the parking lot of the Aldi on the 8500 block of Lucas And Hunt Road Friday night at around 7:50.
Police said the crimes against person division was dispatched to the area.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
